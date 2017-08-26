Range Rover Velar is expected to make its way into the Indian showrooms during the festive season this year. A lot has already been written about the upcoming stunning SUV of Range Rover right from its specs, style to even price tag. But the model has not been spotted anywhere in India yet.

But now a video on YouTube shows the Velar revving on Indian soil, probably for the very first time. The pricing of the luxury Velar in India is expected to be revealed on September 21 although the official launch is scheduled after the announcement. The Range Rover Velar has already been listed on the Indian website and the dealerships of the company have also started accepting the bookings for the model.

A recently leaked document had shown that the Range Rover Velar will be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The new Velar will be pitted against Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5 in India.

To be slotted between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm, and 296bhp and 400Nm tune. The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill on the other hand belts out 375bhp and 450Nm of torque. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.