Range Rover is reportedly set to reveal the prices of its stunning SUV -- Velar in India in September this year. The launch of the Velar is expected to take place during the festive season this year and the company will reveal the prices before that.

A report of Financial Express suggests that the prices of the SUV will be revealed on September 21. The Velar is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The bookings for the fourth SUV of the Range Rover range in India are already underway.

To be slotted between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new Velar has been listed on the India website. The Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm, and 296bhp and 400Nm tune. The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill on the other hand belts out 375bhp and 450Nm of torque. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Velar will face competition from Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5. It hosts a pack of features such as Matrix LED headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights, 20-way seats with driver/passenger memory, 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, Rear View Camera and more. On the safety front, the SUV gets ISOFIX, six driver and passenger airbags, Sports Command Driving Position, Electronic Traction Control (ETC) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution.