The indicative prices of the Range Rover Velar have been leaked on the web ahead of the models expected launch in India later this year. The prices of the upcoming SUV of Range Rover appeared on the Facebook page of Jaguar - Land Rover Enthusiasts and Owners - India.

According to the leaked information, Velar will be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model, and will go all the way up to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The final price may see slight variations from this indicative pricing of the models.

To be slotted between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new Velar as expected will be launched in the country later in November this year. The SUV is already listed on the India website of the company and some of the dealers are reportedly accepting the bookings.

To be pitted against Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5, the Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm and 296bhp and 400Nm tune. The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill, on the other hand, belts out 375bhp and 450Nm of torque. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Check out the leaked indicative prices of Range Rover Velar

Variant Ex-showroom Price (Indicative) Rs Range Rover Velar 2.0 Petrol S 79 Lakh Range Rover Velar 2.0 Petrol SE 81 Lakh Range Rover Velar 2.0 Petrol HSE 85 Lakh Range Rover Velar 2.0 Diesel S 79 Lakh Range Rover Velar 2.0 Diesel SE 81 Lakh Range Rover Velar 2.0 Diesel HSE 85 Lakh Range Rover Velar 3.0 Diesel S 1.10 Crore Range Rover Velar 3.0 Diesel SE 1.12 Crore Range Rover Velar 3.0 Diesel HSE 1.18 Crore

Source: Jaguar - Land Rover Enthusiasts and Owners - India