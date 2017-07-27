The flagship Range Rover SUV is itself an over Rs 2-crore affair combining the finest luxury and off-road prowess under an umbrella. However, if you are among one of the niches who think the regular model lacks some vivacity and ready to splash money, Land Rover India has just launched Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.

As the name suggests, the new SUV is the product of Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team. It has been priced at a whopping Rs 2.79 crore (Ex-showroom, India). The new SUV is offered only in 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that develops 543bhp of power and 680Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The mill powers SUV to reach from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph.

What special does it pack in?

On the exterior, the SVAutobiography Dynamic boast of Graphite Atlas accents, distinctive red Brembo branded brake calipers and exclusive wheels add to the performance appeal. The interior gets spruced up with diamond quilted leathers detailing with four choices for the colours. The rotary shifter, Grand Black front and rear door veneers feature a unique red key line and accentuate the uniqueness of SVAutobiography Dynamic. The model also boasts off rear centre console with bottle chiller compartment and power deployable tables.

It is the fourth vehicle to join the brand's portfolio in India, after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar F-TYPE SVR.

