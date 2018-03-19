The trailer of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has crossed 4 million views on YouTube in 15 hours, beating the record of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi trailer.

Rangasthalam makers screened its trailer at the pre-release event held in Vizag on March 18 and later, they released the video on their YouTube channel. Ram Charan also posted the trailer on Facebook. The video received a decent response on both the platforms.

The trailer crossed 4 million views on YouTube and Facebook in 15 hours. The makers are all thrilled with the huge response. They expressed their excitement by sharing a poster of the movie on the Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers.

At the time of reporting (5.30 pm on March 19), the trailer of Rangasthalam received 4,028,369 views, 148,000 likes and 8,152 comments on YouTube. The video has received 605,000 views, 27,000 likes, 5,223 shares and 961 comments on Facebook. The total view count has reached 4.62 million.

Rangasthalam is written and directed by Sukumar. The teaser songs and promos of the movie have raised the movie expectations.

The trailer of Agnyaathavaasi had taken around 24 hours to cross 4 million views on YouTube. However, the trailer of Rangasthalam took only 20 hours to achieve this feat.

The movie's theatrical release is scheduled for March 30.

The trailer of Rangasthalam has received a positive talk from viewers, celebs and critics. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#RangasthalamTrailer dishes out a sample of what we can expect from movie. Ram Charan's comedy timing in 'aa SI gaadini gurtupettuko' is just like Megastar's. Good emotions by RamCharan & @Samanthaprabhu2. Top-notch tech values! Looking forward for 30 March! #Rangasthalam.