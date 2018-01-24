The teaser of director Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan is getting rave reviews from not just from viewers, but also from celebs like SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Nithin and Maruthi Dasari.

Written by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is touted to be an action thriller. Set in the backdrop of a village, the movie features Ram Charan in a rustic avatar. The actor is seen playing Chitti Babu and he has gone for a makeover in the film. The first look video offers a perfect introduction to his character.

The 1.03-minute-long teaser of Rangasthalam begins with Ram Charan chasing a person or animal in a field. He apparently has some extra powers of hearing even the very microsound. Later, he is seen repairing a water pump set. He introduces himself as the only engineer in the village. Everyone hears the sound, but he sees the sound. That's why he is also called a sound engineer.

However, the first look video of Rangasthalam ends with a scene which features furious Ram Charan arriving with a sickle in hand. This last scene definitely heightens the curiosity about the story of the film. But the teaser does not offer any hint at the roles played by Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapati Babu and others.

Besides Ram Charan's look, the teaser of Rangasthalam also offers glimpses at amazing picturisation, beautiful locales of the country side and brilliant background score, which are set to be the highlights of the film. It is a perfect teaser cut that highlights all important aspects neatly. It impresses not just the fans of the mega family, but also other filmgoers.

The rustic avatar of Ram Charan and Sukumar's script for Rangasthalam has kept not just viewers on tenterhook, but also many celebs. Along with film buffs, several celebs have expressed their excitement over its release. Here are their Twitter comments.

SS Rajamouli: for Sukku and Charan. My most awaited film this season. #RangasthalamTeaser

Nithiin: Awesome teaser..loved it..my dear friend charan and sukumar garu at their best..now eagerly waiting for @Samanthaprabhu2 character in the film!!

Maruthi Dasari: THE BEST film in Charan babu & @aryasukku career for sure , Very impressive one #RangasthalamTeaser

SS Karthikeya: #RangasthalamTeaser is as RAW as it can get. #RamCharan as #Chittibabu is unbelievable! Prathi shot lo, Expression nunchi body language varaku, chimpesaadu! Looks like #Sukumar Garu and his team are gonna offer us a "OORAA MASS BOMMA" this time. Bring it on Team #Rangasthalam

Anil Ravipudi: #ChittiBabu.. C/o #Rangasthalam Charan garu superb..all the best Sukumar Garu nd team

Taran Adarsh: #RangasthalamTeaser packs a punch... Looks ... Ram Charan and director Sukumar - the expectations have doubled now... 30 March 2018 release... Teaser link [with English subtitles]:

Suresh Kondi @V6_Suresh

The Last Shot..MASS.. Surprise from Sukku..More on the way.. And as usual ga @ThisIsDSP Kummessadu BGM.. #RangasthalamTeaserDay

CREATIVE CHALAM‏ @Creative_Chalam

Cute village natural story of #Rangasthalam best acting of #Ramcharan Superb background music by @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2

Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

Pure masssss. #RamCharan #RangasthalamTeaser. @ThisIsDSP's score elevates this bit

అజ్ఞాత‌వాసి ‏ @Pspkcnu

#RangasthalamTeaser chittibabu #RamCharan super teaser complete mass.... Especially last shot..!! Bgm in next level all the very #MegaPowerstar for #Rangasthalam @ThisIsDSP @Samanthaprabhu2 @MythriOfficial @aryasukku

Prabhas‏ @Prabhas_Team

#Rangasthalam1985 Carved by #Sukumar master Here the master with new chapter to show the "Calculations of sound engineer #Chittibabu " All the best #Sukumar garu , #Ramcharan and whole team of #Rangasthalam

Minutes after it hit the net, the teaser of Rangasthalam Vamsi Kaka, publicist for the movie, tweeted, "Goes without saying that #RangasthalamTeaser is trending at No.1 in India. Chitti Babu may not be able to hear properly but the resound will be heard loud and clear by everybody.

Goes without saying that #RangasthalamTeaser is trending at No.1 in India. Chitti Babu may not be able to hear properly but the resound will be heard loud and clear by everybody. pic.twitter.com/AOIAxCgl7O — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 24, 2018

The teaser of Rangasthalam was released on the YouTube and Instagram accounts of Mythri Movie Makers and the Facebook page of the film. The video has received 1 million views on these digital platforms in less than 1 hour and 2 million views in 1.30 hour. Vamsi Kaka tweeted, "1 Million Digital Views in 50 mins #RangasthalamTeaser #RamCharan #Rangasthalam,