The teaser of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has received 8 million digital views in 20 hours and is set to beat the record of the first look video of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, which hit the net on January 1.

The teaser of Rangasthalam was released on the YouTube channel of Mythri Movie Makers and Facebook account of Ram Charan on Wednesday evening. The first look video started trending on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, minutes after it was released on the internet.

Read: Rangasthalam teaser review | This is what SS Rajamouli say about teaser

The teaser of Rangasthalam went on to set new records by crossing 1 million digital views in 50 minutes and 2 million views in 90 minutes. The first look video crossed 5 million views in less than 6 hours and shattered the record of the teaser of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, which has taken 15 hours to surpass it.

As of 1.00 pm on Thursday, the teaser of Rangasthalam has 5,123,936 views, 244,000 likes, 11,000 dislikes and 15,541 comments on YouTube channel of Mythri Movie Makers. The first look video has received 2.1 million views, 106,000 likes, 14,000 shares and 4,856 comments on the Facebook page of Ram Charan.

The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers are all thrilled over the massive response for the teaser of Rangasthalam. They released a poster on the Twitter handle of their banner at 1.00 pm, claiming that the teaser of Rangasthalam has surpassed 8 million digital views.

The first impact video of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya had set a non-Baahubali record by crossing 10 million digital views in 29 hours. As per its current pace, the teaser of Rangasthalam is expected to surpass this mark in 24 hours. It should be seen whether the movie will achieve this feat or not.

Rangasthalam is a period drama, which is written and directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni are playing the lead roles, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Gauthami, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rajesh Diwakar and Pooja Hegde appear in the supporting cast. The movie, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music and R Rathnavelu's cinematography, is set to hit the screens on March 30.