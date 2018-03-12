Rangasthalam songs -- Yentha Sakkagunnaave, Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana, and Rangamma Mangamma -- have become superhit with their lyric videos getting 30 million views on YouTube.

Ram Charan is teaming up with popular music director Devi Sri Prasad four years after Yevadu, their first film together. There was a lot of wait for the release of the songs of Rangasthalam. The makers didn't plan a formal function and released the songs directly on the internet.

T-Series, which has acquired the music rights of Rangasthalam, released the lyric video of its first song Yentha Sakkagunnaave on its official YouTube channel on February 13. This soundtrack, which has Devi Sri Prasad's voice and Chandrabose's lyrics, has received 16,224,294 views, 233,000 likes, and 15,539 comments so far.

The lyric video of Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana, the second song from Rangasthalam was released on YouTube channel of T-Series on March 2. The track, which has been penned by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj, has registered 6,363,093 views, 154,000 likes and 10,328 comments so far.

Its third soundtrack Rangamma Mangamma was released on the YouTube on March 8, six days after the second track hit the internet. But this lyric video went on garner better response than the latter. This song, which has MM Manasi's voice and Chandrabose's lyrics, has got 6,970,832 views, 155,000 and 12,033 comments.

All these songs have trendy lyrics and rustic music that easily struck a chord with the music lovers. The lyric videos have together received around 30 million views, 542,000 likes, and 37,900 comments so far.

These filmgoers are now eagerly waiting to watch their music videos. The movie is set to hit the screens on March 30.