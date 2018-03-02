The makers of director Sukumar and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam have released the second single on Friday. The first song Yentha Sakkagunnaave has been loved by all and the makers are really thrilled about how the viewers will receive the second single.

Devi Sri Prasad, who scored music for Rangasthalam, had earlier released the first single Yentha Sakkagunnaave. On Wednesday, the music director took to Twitter and dedicated the song to Sridevi, the veteran actress who passed away recently. Meanwhile, he announced the release date of the second single.

Devi Sri Prasad tweeted on February 28, "Dedicating d SUPER SUCCESS of #YenthaSakkagunnaave to the Legendary SRIDEVI GARU And announcing d release of d 2nd SINGLE of #RANGASTHALAM .. & Introducing d original Folk Rhythm Players.. Hope U all love it "

On Friday morning, he wished happy Holi to his Twitter followers with the teaser of the second song. He tweeted, "HAPPY MUSICAL HOLI to all !! ❤️❤️ 2nd SINGLE of #RANGASTHALAM releasing at 6PM this evening !! Hope U all love it !! ❤️❤️ @aryasukku @RathnaveluDop @boselyricist @Samanthaprabhu2 @MythriOfficial #RamCharan."

Jani Master, who is choreographing Rangasthalam songs, said the second single will become a chartbuster. He tweeted on February 28, "So Excited After listening #Rangasthalam audio. Special Thanks to @ThisIsDSP sir for giving fresh audio reflecting our Tradition , Culture & Roots !!! Album will be chartbuster for Sure !!!"

Rangasthalam is a period drama, written and directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan is seen as a deaf villager in the action thriller. He underwent a complete makeover for the role. Samantha Akkineni is playing the lead role, while Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu essay crucial roles in the film. The film is scheduled for the worldwide release on March 30.