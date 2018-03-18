The makers of director Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha are holding a grand pre-release function, which will be attended by Chiranjeevi. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Rangasthalam, which is one of the most-talked-about films, is set to hit the screens on March 30. The makers have already kick-started the promotional work by releasing posters, teaser and the lyric videos of the songs. The songs have received overwhelming response from the audience, who are now eagerly waiting for the movie's theatrical release.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan of Srimanthudu-fame are producing Rangasthalam under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. As part of its promotions, they are holding a pre-release event at the RK Beach in Vizag (Vishakapattanam) at 6.00 pm on March 18. They tweeted on March 14, "The Grand Pre Release Event of #Rangasthalam will take place on Sunday in Vizag ❤️"

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the chief guest at the Rangasthalam pre-release event, which is set to be a star-studded event as many big-wigs from the Telugu film industry are said to be attending. "The pre-release event will have Chiranjeevi garu as the chief guest and we welcome all the fans to be a part of the celebration," said Naveen Yerneni.

The event will be telecast live on TV channels like TV9 Telugu, NTV and Star Maa from 7.00 pm. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Rangasthalam, tweeted, "#Rangasthalam Pre-release live telecast on TV9, NTV & Star Maa Movies from 7 pm."

The makers of Rangasthalam have also planned to live stream the event with 360° coverage on official YouTube channel of Mythri Movie Makers. Click the above video to watch the function live.

Set in 1980s, Rangasthalam is a revenge drama. Director Sukumar has written the script for the film. Ram Charan is playing a deaf villager while Samantha appears as his love interest Ramalakshmi.

Samantha, who is all excited about Rangasthalam, has been giving interviews regarding the movie. Vamsi Kaka tweeted, "Samantha started #Rangasthalam promotions. Completed entire Radio interviews and a couple of TV interviews for Ugadi."