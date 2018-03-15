Ram Charan's Rangasthalam jukebox was released on March 15 midnight in YouTube and has already crossed half-million views in 12 hours. The songs have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The audio album of Rangasthalam has five songs. The makers have earlier released three songs like Yentha Sakkagunnaave, Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana and Rangamma Mangamma, which are already a rage all over with their total views of around 35 million on YouTube. The makers were thrilled with the overwhelming response for the soundtracks and decided to release the jukebox.

Mythri Movie Makers recently confirmed on its Twitter handle that the jukebox of Rangasthalam songs would be released on the internet at 10.00 AM on 15 March. But Lahari Music, which has bagged its rights, unleashed the jukebox 10 hours before the scheduled time.

Devi Sri Prasad, the music composer of the songs tweeted the link to the jukebox and wrote, "Presenting you "JIGELU RAANI".. Mee Kallallo JIGELU nimpadaaniki Vacchestundi !! here is the JUKEBOX of #RANGASTHALAM.. Hope U all love it ❤️❤️❤️"

Here is the tracklist and other details of the songs of Rangasthalam.

No Song Time Singer Lyrics 1 Yentha Sakkagunnaave 4:23 Devi Sri Prasad Chandrabose 2 Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana 5:04 Rahul Sipligunj Chandrabose 3 Rangamma Mangamma 4:28 MM Manasi Chandrabose 4 Aa Gattununtaava 3:09 Shiva Naagulu Chandrabose 5 Jigelu Rani 5:05 Rela Kumar, Ganta Venkata Lakshmi Chandrabose

The Jukebox of director Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha has registered good response, by crossing half million views in less than 12 hours. The jukebox has received 574,355 views, 26,000 likes and 1,681 comments in 14 hours. It is expected to cross 1 million views in 24 hours.

The makers of Rangasthalam have revealed this morning that the movie has yet another interesting song in the album, but has been kept under wraps for the fans of Ram Charan. This sixth song will be directly shown in the film, when hits the screens on March 30.