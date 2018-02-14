Yentha Sakkagunnaave, the first single from Ram Charan and Sukumar's Rangasthalam has struck a chord with music lovers, who have praised the song, becoming an instant chartbuster.

Yentha Sakkagunnaave is a romantic song wherein the actor is describing the beauty of his ladylove. Chandrabose has penned the lyrics for this track, which is very refreshing. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and also crooned for the soulful number track.

Lahari Music, which has acquired its audio rights, released the lyrical video as a Valentine's Day treat for the fans on its official YouTube channel at 5.00 pm on February 13. The song crossed 1 million views in 3 hours and 2 million views in 7 hours on this platform. The music baron is thrilled with the massive response from the music lovers.

Yentha Sakkagunnaave was successful in impressing the music lovers, who kept listening to it repeatedly and also shared the link to its lyrical video. Minutes after it hit the net, the song started trending on various social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Soon after listening to the song Yentha Sakkagunnaave, thousands of music lovers took to Twitter to share their views on it. Here are some of the critics and audiences' reviews on the soundtrack.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ @idlebrainjeevi

#EnthaSakkagunnave is a class apart! @ThisIsDSP rocks with this fusion village song! Superb it is. He reserves his best for Sukumar! #Rangasthalam ki anni Subha sakunaale

Hemanth Kumar CR‏ @crhemanth

#YenthaSakkagunnave is beautiful. Lovely rendition by @ThisIsDSP ...that guitar interlude in between in sheer joy! #RamCharan @Samanthaprabhu2 @aryasukku

RshPrasad‏ @rshprasad

What an amazing song from #Rangasthalam @Samanthaprabhu2 looks like #NandurivaariYenki after a long time i heard a sweet telugu song. This song will remains in telugu music history. Thanks to @ThisIsDSP and @boselyricist for a pure telugu song.

Jonna Bhaskar @jonnabhaskar

#YenthaSakkagunnaave melody bagundhi Village backdrop ku set aindhi @boselyricist and @ThisIsDSP have done fabulous job Both Sam and our producer #RamCharan looked superb in the working stills. #Rangasthalam I am weightingggg

Saikiran Gsk‏ @saikiranGSIN

#YenthaSakkagunnaave is combination of beautiful lyrics and amazing music... Thanks to @ThisIsDSP and @boselyricist gaaru... I love dis song

SADDY‏ @king_sadashiva

#YenthaSakkagunnaave from #Rangasthalam Vintage Native Song. LOVED IT

Nagaraj‏ @rajuvijai

The combination of Suku, Bose and DSP. Ah! Soothing to the ears. The trio just get it right. Darn right! #YenthaSakkagunnaave

Theju‏ @PinkCancerian

Beautiful composition.. Atharintiki daredi tarvatha repeats eskune album avochu emo from DSP #YenthaSakkagunnaave

LakshmiPurushothamReddyD‏ @ChinnaBujji1434

This is going to be classic.. #Sukumar - @ThisIsDSP- @boselyricist.. Deadly Combo.. Instant Chartbuster.. #YenthaSakkagunnaave

Akhil‏ @akhil_maheshfan

Lyrics are so refreshing..Chandra Bose #YenthaSakkagunnaave

ItsmeUday‏ @uday4uall

#YenthaSakkagunnaave DSP can give his best when he works with his bestie Sukumar. Too good composition, too good lyrics. Pure class.

However, many film goers are now eagerly waiting to see the music video of the song and the makers assure that it will match their expectations. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Rangasthalam, tweeted, "Hope everybody liked the audio. The visual will make this song even better. A song which will stay with you for a long long time. #Rangasthalam #YenthaSakkagunnaave."