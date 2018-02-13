The makers of Sukumar's Rangasthalam featuring mega powerstar Ram Charan and Samantha in the lead roles released its first single 'Yentha Sakkagunnave' online on Tuesday evening.

Ever since the movie was announced, Rangasthalam has been creating a buzz in the social media for all the good reasons. Its teaser and first look posters have grabbed eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the film. The fans of the mega family have been waiting to listen to its songs for quite some time now. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Rangasthalam.

He has revealed the title of its first single. He tweeted, "So as promised , announcing d Title of our 1st SINGLE frm #RANGASTHALAM .. "YENTHA SAKKAGUNNAAVE"❤️ Hope U will all love it as much as we loved making it !! @aryasukku @boselyricist @RathnaveluDop @Samanthaprabhu2 @MythriOfficial #Ramcharan #YenthaSakkagunnaveFromTomorrow."

Later, Ram Charan announced the release date of the first single on his Facebook page. He wrote, "Enjoy the first song Yentha Sakkagunnave from 5PM tomorrow. #Rangasthalam. Today, the mega power star reminded his fans of its launch, "2 hours to go!!! #YenthaSakkagunnave #Rangasthalam."

Besides composing music, Devi Sri Prasad has also song Yentha Sakkagunnaave, while Chandrabose wrote lyrics for it. Lahari Music | T-Series, which has bagged the audio rights of Rangasthalam, released the first single on its official YouTube channel at 5. Later, the music label shared the link to the lyrical video on its Twitter handle. Here is the song:

Rangasthalam is a period drama, written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Set in the countryside, the action thriller features Ram Charan as a villager. His look has raised the further expectations for the movie.