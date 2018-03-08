The makers of Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, have released its third song, Rangamma Mangamma as a treat on the eve of International Women's Day.

Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the music for the songs of Rangasthalam, had confirmed the news about its release earlier. The musician tweeted, "HAPPPY WOMEN's DAY to all the lovely, Affectionate, Loving, Caring Women who make this world more beautiful !!! ❤️❤️❤️. On this beautiful day, releasing d 3rd SINGLE #RangammaMangammaFromToday this eveng 6PM.."

Lahari Music, which got the music rights of Rangasthalam, announced to release its third song on YouTube at 6.00 PM on Thursday. Its bosses tweeted, "Third Single From #Rangasthalam, #RangammaMangamma from tomorrow #RangammaMangammaFromTomorrow Stay Tuned - #Ramcharan #Sukumar."

The makers had earlier released the lyrical videos of Yentha Sakkagunnaave and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana, which have become chartbuster songs with their view counts crossing 14 million and 5 million, respectively, on YouTube. The film unit is all thrilled over the huge response for these soundtracks.

In a video message, Samantha Akkineni thanked all the music lovers for making these songs super hits. "I thank you all for making Yentha Sakkagunnaave and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana phenomenal success. Another song named Rangamma Mangamma is coming up soon. I hope you really like it. I wish a very happy women's day to you all," the actress is seen saying in the video released on YouTube.

Rangasthalam is a period drama that is written and directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan is playing a villager, while Samantha Akkineni appears as his love interest. Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are essaying crucial roles in the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide release on March 30.

Check out the lyrical videos of Yentha Sakkagunnaave and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana, if you have not seen them yet.