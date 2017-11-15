The ongoing controversy over Padmavati has created quite a stir across the nation with some Hindu groups and political parties like Congress and BJP objecting that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati.

And since social media is widely used for spreading wrong information about issues, Randeep Hooda took some time to warn people when he came across some dangerous looking stuff online which quoted him wrongly in a meme.

Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter handle to educate people about this particular meme and urged them not to believe anything they find on the internet with his picture or any random quote.

"Memes are generally good fun & one can laugh at your own memes or exaggerated posters, but I saw some dangerous looking stuff online & I just want people to know thay I'm not associated with them. Don't believe anything you find on the Internet with my picture & any random quote," Randeep wrote on Twitter.

Memes are generally good fun & one can laugh at your own memes or exaggerated posters, but I saw some dangerous looking stuff online & I just want people to know thay I’m not associated with them. Don’t believe anything you find on the Internet with my picture & any random quote. pic.twitter.com/pRNR43EJB4 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 14, 2017

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmavati is embroiled in a controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kshatriya community. However, the filmmaker has already clarified that there is no dream sequence between onscreen couple Deepika Padukone (Rani

Padmini) and Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji). He has also agreed to hold a preview before the release of the film for those who are protesting against it.

Members of IFTDA, Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), Western India Cinematographers Association (WICA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Association of Cine and Television Art Directors & Costume Designers have come out in support of Padmavati appealing for freedom of expression for filmmakers.

Celebrities like Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have also extended their support to Bhansali for Padmavati.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.