Anupam Kher-directed Ranchi Diaries is getting the opportunity to win viewers hearts with zero competition on its opening day. The film releases on Friday, October 13, with no other major flick hitting the screens.

Ranchi Diaries stars Himansh Kohli, Soundarya Sharma, Taaha Shah, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.

It tells the story of a group of friends in a small town who get involved in a botched abduction is followed by a bank robbery, which lands the gang in more trouble.

This comic small-town story should resonate with both young urban and heartland viewers. According to the trailer, the movie might receive mixed response from the audience.

The box office collection of Ranchi Diaries may also be quite low.

Ranchi Diaries revolves around the story of Gudiya (Soundarya Sharma) and her friends who hail from Ranchi. Gudiya dreams of becoming a pop sensation like Shakira.

Her talent draws unwanted attention from local Mafia kingpin Thakur bhaiya (Anupam Kher), leading her to elope with childhood love Manish (Himansh Kohli).

Here's the trailer of Ranchi Diaries:

While we think the movie will not receive a lot of positive response, here's what Bollywood critics have to say about it:

Rohit Bhatnagar of The Asian Age said: "Ranchi Diaries is a supreme case of nervous breakdown or maybe psychological disorder. Enter the theatres at your own risk or else skip this weekend and wait for Diwali releases rather. Stay healthy and avoid Ranchi Diaries!"