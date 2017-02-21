Ranbir Kapoor's look in Sanjay Dutt biopic has been leaked online. Pictures of Ranbir from the sets of the movie have made their way to social media.

In the leaked photos, Ranbir is seen sporting a long hair, similar to Sanjay's hairstyle in the 90s. He was spotted wearing a maroon shirt along with a black sleeveless jacket and black pant.

As soon as the pictures appeared on social media, excitement among the fans have doubled. Not just Ranbir, a picture of Paresh Rawal, who is playing the character of Sanjay Dutt's father Suniel Dutt, was also leaked.

Paresh is seen wearing a simple pyjama kurta and has undergone a makeover for the role. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the untitled biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life is one of the most-awaited Bollywood projects.

Many have doubted Ranbir's ability to pull off Sanjay's appearance and character in the movie. However, the latest pictures suggest the young actor is all set to spring a surprise.

Ranbir has gained 13 kilos to look like Sanju baba. He has been under a strict diet to portray three phases of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Sanjay had a controversial life with a broken marriage, drug addiction before being sentenced to jail in connection with 1993 Mumbai blasts. However, the actor is back now and is as excited about the project as the fans are. Check out the pictures of Ranbir in Sanjay's avatar:

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of the #Duttbiopic ❤ look ditto #sanjubaba .. looks like this movie also wins all the people heart's❤❤? pic.twitter.com/HbG81mlD0r — Piyush jerry ? (@kumarpiyush2929) 21 February 2017