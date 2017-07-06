After Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the youngest grandson of Raj Kapoor, Aadar Jain, is set to join the bandwagon.

Aadar, son of Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, will soon be making his Bollywood debut with none other than Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. He will be starring alongside Anya Singh, a newcomer from Delhi.

Aadar and Anya were launched at an event organised on Wednesday, July 5, which was also attended by Aadar's cousin Ranbir and Anushka Sharma. YRF's official Twitter handle unveiled a series of posters and videos of the two new actors. In the posters and videos, Aadar is seen posing with a huge poster of Raj Kapoor at the backdrop.

A talented chip of the legendary block....welcome to the movies AADAR JAIN....shine on!!!!! @yrf @Shanoozeing pic.twitter.com/ez0J475gvv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2017

While many welcomed Anya, others trolled Aadar for using Raj Kapoor's poster to his advantage and being accepted in the film industry. This also resulted in people discussing the topic of nepotism in Bollywood all over again. It was only a few months ago, that the debate on nepotism had become a talking point when Kangana Ranaut addressed it in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.

Ironically, KJo who received a lot of backlash for supporting nepotism also welcomed Aadar on Twitter.

Check out some of the Twitter reaction:

Prizmi Tripathi: "One more gets thrust down the throat. And they say #Nepotism doesn't exist. Cute. :') #YRF #AadarJain"

Anuradha Pandey: "#AadarJain If this photos doesn't scream Nepotism then I don't know what will! #Bollywood"

Vijay Venkataramanan‏: "So @yrf found new talent. And in one poorly thought social media post, destroyed his career before it could even begin. Genius. #AadarJain"

Eric Shawn Pinto‏: "Nepotism doesn't exist in #Bollywood . #YRF #AadarJain"

Dipali Dey‏: "Why's everyone after #AadarJain's life? Lol. So he is born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Get over it. Nepotism exists in every industry!"