Anushka Sharma's look in Pari appears to be extremely spooky and Clover Wootton, the look designer who turned the diva into the eerie Rukhsana, has shared a hilarious story of how she once lied about the actress' role to Ranbir Kapoor.

Wootton is also working with Ranbir for Dutt biopic. When the hunk asked about Anushka's role in Pari, the designer thought to prank him and said she plays a dog woman.

"Given that I'm working on The Sanjay Dutt biopic and Anushka being a very good friend of Ranbir, she had anticipated that he will be asking about Pari. Between us we decided to plan a prank on him. We decided to fill him in with some lies and see how far the story goes," The Press Trust of India quoted Clover as saying.

"So when Ranbir asked me about Pari, I told him that Anushka is playing a dog woman – half human and half dog. I went on to tell him how much she is working towards getting into her character, and how she is observing Dude (her pet dog) to get it all right."

The designer further added that she and Anushka didn't clear the air for Ranbir and the result of keeping him under the false impression was seen on the sets of Sui Dhaaga.

So, Ranbir must have told someone about the dog woman story and Anushka's Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan fell prey to the Chinese whispers.

"After giving all that nonsense, we let Ranbir stew. After, four or five months, Anushka and I met again for Sui Dhaaga, which stars Varun Dhawan. And, the first thing he asked her was – 'I heard you are playing a dog in 'Pari', how's that going?'"

"We still laugh our hearts out thinking about where it came from!" she added.

We wonder how these two handsome hunks must have reacted after knowing the truth.

Pari released on March 2 and is receiving rave reviews. Anushka is playing the lead role in the horror movie.