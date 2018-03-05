Wife of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Manjeet Hirani is set to launch her book 'How To Be Human - Life Lessons by Buddy Hirani'.

In this book, Manjeet Hirani, who is a well-known influencer and speaker, writes about attachment, parenting, and karma, among other things. She shows how having a dog in the house can alter your perspective and change the way you experience life.

Ranbir Kapoor who read the book recently shared his thoughts on the book.

The actor shared, "'Manjeet's book reinstates everything I have ever felt about my pets. It made me realize my goal in life is to be as good a person as they think me to be! How to be human: Life lessons from Buddy Hirani is her story, but it could very well be yours or mine.'"

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film based on the life of Superstar Sanjay Dutt.

Actress Dia Mirza who has been a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai will also be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic has penned the foreword for the film.

How to Be Human is a charming and heart-warming book that, with its light touch, will make you look at life from a less cynical standpoint.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space. The fantasy adventure is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.