Bollywood celebs celebrated Diwali 2017 with their friends and family, which included a large number of tinsel-town stars.

While Shah Rukh Khan attended Salman Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party, the heartthrob was also seen at Aamir Khan's bash.

Apart from him, Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez and the Dangal team also attended Aamir's Diwali party.

But the highlight was Ranbir and SRK. This amazing duo shook a leg to the song Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Isn't it cute and funny?

A video of them dancing to this track is doing the rounds on social media. We thank the person who shot the video and uploaded it on Twitter.

Though it is a bit shaky, the 15-second video is enough to show how much fun these celebrities had. We can only imagine the craziness at the party.

It would have been more fun if Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was at the party, had joined Ranbir and Shah Rukh in this song. Then again, she might have shaken a leg with them later, and we are none the wiser for it.

Ranbir and Shah Rukh were last seen together in one frame in Karan Johar's 2016 Diwali release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Don't you want these two handsome hunks share screen space again?

K3G part 2 should definitely have these two. What say Karan?

Watch Shah Rukh and Ranbir's fun-filled performance here:

Aamir Khan threw a star-studded Diwali bash and it looked like hardly any of the celebs missed the event.

Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the attendees.