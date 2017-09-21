It is no secret that new-generation star Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a tough time on his work front for the past few years.

His last outing Jagga Jasoos, which was being touted as a landmark film in Ranbir's acting career, failed miserably at the box office, raising many questions about the actor's ability to score a hit.

While his parents seem to be quite worried about his future, recent reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor, on the advice of his mother — actress Neetu Kapoor — has decided to seek divine intervention to beat the jinx off his acting career.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for stellar hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Rockstar to his name, was hit hard with the big-budget flop that was Bombay Velvet. Its failure rocked his career to an extent that he is still struggling to recover.

His films like Besharam, Tamasha and Roy failed to rake in moolah at the box office. He was a facing tough time not only professionally, but emotionally as well, especially after parting ways with his Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

While the de-facto godfather of star kids Karan Johar tried to lift his career with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor was slapped with yet another disaster in the form of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, which took his career graph further downhill.

While his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor never lets a chance go to accuse filmmakers Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap — the latter directed Bombay Velvet — of ruining Ranbir's career, his mother Neetu Kapoor is trying to find different ways to put together the missing pieces of her son's fortune.

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Neetu Kapoor has sought the help of an astrologer who has advised Ranbir to wear special gemstone rings that might eventually help him steady his rocky career.

In fact, Ranbir was seen sporting gemstone rings when he was recently clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

While it is not sure whether the rings will bring him good fortune, Ranbir would be hoping to hit the ball out of the stadium with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

Also in the pipeline is Ayan Mukherji's superhero film Dragon, where Ranbir will be sharing space with Alia Bhatt.