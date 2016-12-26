Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC reached a major milestone this year after reaching the semi-finals of the football competition this year. They topped the league phase of the tournament, but the signs of damage started showing once they entered the last four of ISL 2016.

The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned ISL side had two forgettable outings against eventual champions Atletico de Kolkata in the knockout stages. In the first leg, not only did Mumbai lose the match, but they also lost one of their key players of the campaign -- Diego Forlan -- who was shown a red card.

The second leg thereafter turned out to be goalless and Mumbai City FC lost the chance to make it to the ISL 2016 final after a 2-3 aggregate defeat against ATK. Ugly scenes transpired in Mumbai as an unexpected fight started out between the players and officials of the teams.

As expected, both the teams were severely fined. ATK were punished with a hefty fine and suspension for striker Juan Belencoso. On Monday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee slapped hefty fines on the Mumbai outfit for the post-match fracas.

Here are the punishments: