A couple of days ago, rumours of Ranbir Kapoor dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt were doing the rounds on the internet, hinting at their possible love affair. But it looks like the Barfi actor is apparently quite miffed at Karan Johar and Alia for circulating such made-up stories just for the sake of promoting their upcoming film.

"Ranbir is furious with Kjo & Alia's PR team for putting out these stories for Brahmastra buzz. He doesn't want a playboy image and wants everyone to stop using his name just for PR games," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source also added that Alia apparently is not bothered about the stories of their rumoured love affair since her previous link-ups with 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor and Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan proved to be beneficial for their films.

"What Ranbir finds even odder is that though Alia is friends with Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's ex) she still doesn't mind having such rumours doing the rounds. He's totally against the fake news and has become very vocal about it to Dharma team to wrap this PR stunt as soon as possible," the source further told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew off to Israel on New Year's Eve to kick start shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen in a film. While Ranbir will be seen playing a superhero, Alia will play his love interest.

The movie also stars television actress Mouni Roy, who is all set to make her debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold, in a prominent role. Reportedly, Mouni will play the antagonist in this fantasy drama trilogy's first part.

The fantasy adventure, which is being produced by Dharma Productions, is slated to release on August 15, 2019.