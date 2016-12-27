Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for a biopic on Sanjay Dutt that will go on the floors in January 2017, is set to make a special appearance in Ronnie Screwvala's debut movie as an independent film producer.

The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Anand Tiwari, features Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in the lead and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had shot for his portion a few days ago. Ranbir and Ronnie share a great bond and when the latter, who had co-produced Ranbir's Barfi, approached the actor for a special appearance in his film, the Kapoor clan readily agreed and even completed the shot within a day.

"Ranbir and Ronnie have known each other for years and Anand too was an assistant director on Anurag Basu's Barfi! which featured Ranbir in the lead. So when Ronnie approached him for the special appearance he readily agreed," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Ronnie's film is a romcom and revolves around an unmarried couple. "The film revolves around an unmarried couple looking for an apartment in Mumbai," the source added. Sumeet Vyas, who rose to popularity with the web series Permanent Roommates, has co-written the script along with Anand.

In the past, Ranbir had made guest appearances in Vikas Bahl and Nitesh Tiwari's Chillar Party with a song, Tai Tai Phis! He also did a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's PK and Nitesh's Bhoothnath Returns.

Meanwhile, the Rockstar actor is currently basking in the glory of his latest flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which went on the become Ranbir's third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Barfi.