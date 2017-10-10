Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are all set to star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's yet-to-be-titled sci-fi flick, attended the Jio MAMI Movie Mela and spoke their mind.

Talking about his image, Ranbir said: "To be honest, I have a rotten image. To people, I am a loose character cad running around. Thankfully I have a couple of good films and performances that will call me on a stage like this.

"However, whenever I've been to a media platform, my personal life has been a bigger talking point. So I don't understand 'Image'. I believe in letting people take what they want to take as it'll take a long time to understand me. It's important to me to build an image for myself."

When he was asked about nepotism, he said: "It's a sensitive conversation. They worked hard to make a place in the industry and give something to their children. And slowly it reached me. If I have a son or a daughter I will give them an opportunity that I worked hard for and then it's their talent that'll determine how good they'd do.

"My father also said politicians and actors are chosen by the public. You may get your first film or campaign but the public has to like you [for you] to grow.

"I am a product of nepotism. I don't shy away from it. I know I have had better opportunities many don't get but I am just taking its advantage to better my craft. I've earned my position not by taking somebody else's position but by making my own."

Ranbir also confessed that he's dying to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. He said: "This is my 10th year. Probably earlier on I was more competitive and jealous but then you reach a point where it's about your survival, your choices and how good you are.

"Now when I see Varun [Dhawan] doing Judwaa [2] I feel happy because so early he has learnt the art of pleasing the audience. When I see the looks of Deepika [Padukone], Shahid [Kapoor] and Ranveer [singh] from Padmavati, I'm dying to watch the film."