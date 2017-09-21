Ever since Ranbir Kapoor broke up with Katrina Kaif, the actor's personal life has been of more interest to his fans than his movies.

While his name has been linked to many ladies, the latest rumour is that Ranbir is dating someone from across the border.

What! Ameesha Patel made Ranbir Kapoor uncomfortable at a party? Here's what happened

According to DNA, the Tamasha actor, who is on the verge of wrapping up Sanjay Dutt's biopic, has flown down to Georgia. Speculations are rife that the actor has zoomed off to spend quality time with his ladylove. Since they both can't visit each other's country, they apparently prefer meeting in a different country.

Going by the report, we wonder if the lady is Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor a few months ago. However, it should be noted that the Raees actress had then refuted the dating report through an Instagram post.

While many feel that Ranbir is on a personal trip, others wonder if his visit to the US has anything to do with his next project Dragon, to be helmed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's biopic is one of the most-awaited Bollywood flicks and Ranbir has undergone complete physical transformation to get into the skin of the character.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, several leaked pictures of the actor's look from the movie have surfaced online. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala among others.