Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, had recently found herself on the receiving end of slut-shaming after a few pictures of having a smoke with Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of New York City spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

People took offence and slut-shamed her for wearing a backless piece and smoking in public. Her companion Ranbir Kapoor, who was quite disturbed with the entire episode, has now issued an official statement in support of Mahira as she was being a victim of inequality in judgment.

"I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love," Ranbir's official statement read adding a note that both smoking and hate are injurious to health.

Not just Ranbir, but Pakistani celebrities like Ali Zafar, Momina Mustehsan and Mawra Hocane have also stood by Mahira who slammed the trolls for having double standards especially when it's a woman in question.

Ok so now you can't date anyone , can't smoke , can't go out , can't wear what you want to just because you are a celebrity wah yar had hai — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) September 22, 2017

'SHOCKING: Behaya male actor cigarette-noshi kartay huay pakray gaye - sharmnaak manazir'.. said NO ONE EVER.

F*** your double standards. pic.twitter.com/t91Owh1D1i — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) September 22, 2017

Ranbir's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has always stood by his son in difficulties, was unable to understand why people were making so much fuss about the whole incident.

"I only saw them on Twitter, not on Instagram or Facebook, because I am only on Twitter. It's not that I saw these pictures before or I know anything about this already. You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he's a bachelor. He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it's not done. And I can't say anything about all this because he's a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl," Rishi Kapoor told a leading daily.

On a related note, Ranbir and Mahira are also rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Earlier, they were seen engaged in a heated argument in a video during the Global Teacher Prize Ceremony in March. The video had taken the internet by storm as well.