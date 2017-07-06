Bollywood ex-love birds, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, are seen maintaining a professional relationship while promoting Jagga Jasoos. The recent buzz is that Ranbir is seen with a mystery girl believed be his new found love.

Yes, you heard it right. The Tamasha actor seemed to have moved on really quick. DNA reported that the mystery girl even attended one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos and met Katrina.

Is she really Ranbir's new found love or a rebound? Ranbir's new lover is said to be a Mumbai girl, but she's not an actress. In fact, speculations are rife that the hunk has brought the girl to promotional events to show Kat that he has moved on.

A source told DNA: "She is a Mumbai girl. That's all I know. She joined him on one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos. He is simply hanging out with her, but it could be construed as if he is rubbing his new object of affection in Katrina's face. When she is not with him, he is constantly on the phone with her. And though Kat is maintaining a cool exterior, it is evident that she is irritated."

Of course, any ex of yours will be irritated with such a gesture, wouldn't they?

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Katrina will be seen romancing in the Anurag Basu's movie. They have confessed in one of their interviews that they won't work with each other again after Jagga Jasoos.

The duo broke up last year and since then they have not been spotted together apart from work related events. In fact, their break-up is one of the reasons why Jagga Jasoos' release date postponed so many times. But finally, it is releasing on July 14.