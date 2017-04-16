Ranbir Kapoor is apparently a big fan of Alia Bhatt's acting, as the former reportedly compared the actress's acting talents with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actresses today. She has impressed her fans and critics with some back-to-back brilliant performances, and Ranbir seems to be a fan of the 24-year-old.

Ranbir calls Alia the "Big B", as he thinks she'd the Amitabh Bachchan of this era, according to the Deccan Chronicle. The report said that Ranbir, at a recently awards function, addressed Alia as the "Big B of today's times". Well, this seems to be a very big accolade for the young actress.

Both Ranbir and Alia are quite fond of each other's work. The Dear Zindagi actress earlier said that Ranbir has been her crush since his debut in Saawariya, and she always wanted to work with him.

Her wish is set to be fulfilled as the two have teamed up for Ayan Mukherji's upcoming movie Dragon. Reportedly, Amitabh is also a part of the movie. To be produced by Karan Johar, Dragon will reportedly be a superhero film.