Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Bulgaria, shooting for Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt. But looks like all is not well. Ranbir, who is playing a superhero in best friend Ayan Mukerjee's film, and the team seems to be in trouble. Reason being the costume of the superhero.

According to a report, the entire team of Brahmastra is brainstorming for the kind of superhero suit the actor will be sporting. A huge amount of creativity has been put by the makers as they want the look to be unique and distinct, and want the superhero character to make an instant chord with the audience.

"They don't want the routine cape-and-mask look for his role. But how does one go about finding this sartorial uniqueness for the superhero?" a source close to the project told Asian Age.

Reportedly, they have already tried and discarded several looks. "He doesn't want to end up looking like another Krrish," the actor's friend said. The team has still not come to a conclusion and finalized the final look of Ranbir's superhero costume.

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir's coming together as a lead for the first time. In fact, there are strong rumors of the duo dating ever since the project went on the floors. The actors who will be performing some high-octane actions sequences are being trained by fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher. The duo recently clicked a selfie with Fletcher, which the fitness trainer posted on his Instagram handle. The actors and Fletcher were seen posing with all smiles.

Helmed by Ayan, the fantasy adventure is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for a 2019 release. The film also stars television star-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen on making the movie to be on par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.