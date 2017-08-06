Actor Rana Daggubati has visited Jr NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu house to promote his upcoming movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which is scheduled to be released in the theatres on August 11.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is Rana Daggubati's next after Baahubali 2, which has catapulted him to stardom. The movie is produced by his father, who has shelled out a hefty sum for its promotion. The actor, who plays a politician named Jogendra, is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie his next big hit after Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati visited the set of Bigg Boss Telugu on Sunday. Star Maa announced the episode will be aired on TV on Sunday night. Jogendra alias @RanaDaggubati visits the BIGG house Today!!! #BiggBossTelugu Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia."

The 15-second video released by Star Maa shows that Rana Daggubati paying a surprise visit to the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. All the contestants were thrilled to see him in the house and received him warmly. The contestants gave him a tour of the house before he was invited on the stage by Jr NTR.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political thriller written and directed by Teja. Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa are playing the female leads in the film, which is also dubbed in Tamil as Naan Aanaiyittaal and Malayalam as Raaja Kireedam. The promos of the movie have grabbed many eyeballs and created lot of curiosity.