After teasing the audience with a clip of Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu-starrer The Ghazi Attack, the makers have finally released the trailer of the India's first war-at-sea film.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production, which is co-producing the film with AA Films, has shared the trailer of the bilingual movie on Facebook.

The video starts with a voice-over by Amitabh Bachchan narrating the history of the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and the lesser-known underwater war that took place during the same time.

The film is inspired by a true incident on the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi. It was destroyed by Indian Submarine S-21 during the Indo-Pak 1971 war when the Pakistani submarine ventured into the Indian waters with an intention to destroy INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port in India in 1971.

The plot revolves around a executive naval officer and his crew who remained underwater for 18 days. Baahubali star Daggubati plays the navy officer, while Taapsee essays the role of a refugee in the film.

The trailer gives an insight of the lesser-known heroes who fought for the country. Going by the short two minutes 25 seconds video, The Ghazi Attack looks promising as well as intriguing.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film also stars late Om Puri in an important role and will hit the theatres on February 17.