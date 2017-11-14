After enthralling the audience by portraying the character of Bhallaladeva/Palvaalthevan in magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, young star Rana Daggubati has announced his next big project.

In his upcoming multilingual movie, the youth icon will be seen as Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, who was the king of Travancore from 1729 until his death in 1758. He was the first Asian king to defeat European forces in a naval war and put an end to Dutch rule in India.

Rana announced the big news via his Twitter handle and has said that the movie is currently in pre-production stage. The big budget entertainer will be helmed by K Madhu, who is known for his movies Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Jagratha, Oru Abhibhashakante Case Diary, Crime File, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Mounam Sammadham and Thalaippu Seithigal in Tamil, among many others.

"The film will be directed by K.Madhu written by Robin Thirumala and Seven arts Mohan is the line producer on the film!! [sic]," Rana tweeted.

According to the buzz on social media, the movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Fans of Rana seem to be excited on hearing about his entry to Mollywood by portraying the role of the Travancore ruler. "Whohoo... That's great. Rana into mollywood! OMG... hoping that the movie would be an epic. Waiting to watch Rana sir moving his lips for Malayalam dialogues [sic]," a netizen commented.

“Anizham thirunal Marthanda Varma- the king of Travancore” is the character I tell a story as soon. PreProduction in progress. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 13, 2017