Rana Daggubati, Allari Naresh and some other Telugu celebs have expressed shock over the sudden death of actor Ravi Teja's brother Bharath Raj who was killed in a car accident on Saturday night.

Bharath Raj breathed his last at 10.10pm on June 24, when his car rammed into a truck near Shamshabad. He worked as a character artiste in films like Ready, Aa Mugguru, Jump Jilani, Okkade, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Athade Oka Sainyam, Peda Babu and Dochai. He was single and was living alone at a flat in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The news about the sudden demise of Bharat Raj came as a rude shock to many in the film industry. Some of the Telugu celebs took to Twitter to express their sadness over his death. They also offered condolences to the family of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Here are their comments:

Rana Daggubati: Extremely sad news!! RIP Bharath!! @RaviTeja_offl Ravi garu!! Strength and power to ur family!!

Allari Naresh: Such a tragedy. RIP Bharath. My heartfelt condolences to @RaviTeja_offl garu and his family.

Lakshmi Manchu‏: Such heart wrenching news.. deepest condolences to @RaviTeja_offl family..RIP Bharat garu..

Sudheer Babu‏: RIP #Bharathouter ring road is become like a death trap..careful guys☹️

Srikanth Meka‏: Deeply saddened about the death of actor Bharath, my deep condolences to #Raviteja and his family.....

Sreenu Vaitla‏: My deepest condolences to Raviteja and his entire family .May His soul rest in peace .

Gopichand Malineni: Rest in peace actor Bharath , hearty condolences to @RaviTeja_offl and family.

Ram Pothineni‏: Tragic! RIP Bharath..strength to @RaviTeja_offl Garu and family ..

Anil Sunkara‏: RIP bharath, hes my classmate in vja and acted in our dookudu nd aagadu. hearty condolences to @RaviTeja_offl and family.

Kona Venkat‏: I'm shocked to hear the news of our friend Bharath's demise .. He acted in many of our movies.. My heartfelt condolences to @RaviTeja_offl

BA Raju‏: Actor Bharath (46), Brother of Hero Raviteja died in a road accident at Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad