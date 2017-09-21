Ramya has reacted to the rumours, which claimed that the actress-turned-politician is all set to return to the silver screen. The Golden Girl of Sandalwood has said that she is not acting in Ganesh's upcoming film Mahendar Manasalli Mumtaz.

When a fan on Twitter asked Ramya whether she was all set to make her comeback, she responded, "Not true!" Her fans pleaded her to return to acting for which she posted, "mugithu :) there are younger , better talented actors![sic]"

There were reports that Ramya was doing a special role in Ganesh's movie Mahendar Manasalli Mumtaz, which is written and directed by S Mahendar. The movie is said to be about a Hindu boy falling in love with a Muslim girl.

The makers of the film reportedly have plans to rope in a Pakistani actress for Mahendar Manasalli Mumtaz, which is being bankrolled by director Nagashekhar.

The movie will hit the floors on November 11, on the occasion of Nagashekhar's birthday. Arjun Janya has been signed to compose music for the Kannada film.

Coming back to Ramya, the actress bid goodbye to films when she was in demand after foraying into politics by winning a by-election from the Mandya consistency in 2013. Her happiness was short-lived as she was defeated by CS Puttaraju from Janatha Dal (S) in the general elections, which were held less than a year after she was elected.

Last year, her long-delayed project Nagarahavu saw the light of the day and many had expected her to return to films, but she has kept herself busy in politics.

Currently, Ramya is the head of Social Media and Digital Communications, AICC.