Rampage - Trailer 2

Loosely based on the Midway Games series of the same name, Rampage is about big monsters transformed by powerful mutagens that tearing it up (rampaging if you will) in a densely populated city. Rampages human star is Davis Okoye (The Rock) a primatologist who keeps people at a distance but who has a bond with an intelligent albino gorilla called George.One day George starts to mutate, growing larger, more angry and causing mayhem across the US with Davis in pursuit, searching for a cure. The finale sees George clash with other animals that have been similarly affected: a wolf called Ralph and a crocodile called Lizzie.