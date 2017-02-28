Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday lashed out at former cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for trolling Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur on social media.

He wrote: "If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks."

Dutt, who is a wrestler, replied to Akhtar's tweet saying:

For those who weren't aware..

