Javed Akhtar
Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday lashed out at former cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for trolling Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur on social media.

He wrote: "If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks."

