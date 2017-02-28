Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday lashed out at former cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt for trolling Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur on social media.
He wrote: "If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks."
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017
Dutt, who is a wrestler, replied to Akhtar's tweet saying:
@Javedakhtarjadu जी,आपने कविता-कहानी की रचना की तो हमने भी कुछ कारनामे कर छोटा ही सही भारत के लिए विश्वपटल पर इतिहास रचा है @virendersehwag https://t.co/XIGOJ1hPMp
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) February 28, 2017
Sehwag had tweeted:
Bat me hai Dum !#BharatJaisiJagahNahi pic.twitter.com/BNaO1LBHLH
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 26, 2017
Dutt had tweeted:
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) February 28, 2017
