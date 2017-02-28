The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the rape threat issued to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur on social media after the Delhi Commission of Women forwarded Kaur's complaint to the police commissioner under IPC Sections 354A ,506, and 66 of the IT act.

Kaur is being given security cover by the Delhi Police after the rape threats were made.

There are also reports doing the rounds that Kaur has decided to leave Delhi in the wake of the strong criticism against her after she initiated an online campaign demanding an end to violence against students on college campuses following the February 21 "vandalism" by ABVP members at Ramjas College.

The protests and marches began almost a week ago after clashes broke out between the ABVP and the All India Students' Association (AISA) on February 21 in connection with JNU student Umar Khalid being invited by the Ramjas College authorities to speak at their seminar on 'Cultures of Protest: A Seminar Exploring Representations of Dissent.' The invitation irked ABVP and they resorted to violent protests against holding the seminar and reportedly locked the seminar room in the college campus.

The college authorities cancelled the seminar following the protests. The move angered a section of students and teachers of the college, who along with a few JNU students and the AISA, decided to march till the Maurice Nagar Police Station demanding action against the ABVP-led "vandalism."