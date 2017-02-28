Indian sportspersons are coming out to voice their opinion on the latest Gurmehar Kaur's episode, which has caught the nation by storm. After Virender Sehwag commented on Kaur's post on the social media, well-known Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has also joined the former cricketer in the matter, posting a meme on Twitter.

Dutt has become the latest celebrity to join the issue, which has already snow-balled into a major controversy after Sehwag and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda posted their views online.

Dutt, who merged a series of meme into one, even used an image of Osama bin Laden in the background, and wrote, ''Did not kill people, bombs did."

Sehwag, on the other hand, was drawn into the controversy when he replied with the following post in answer to Kaur's video in which she is seen holding a placard, that reads, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him".

There has been mixed response on Twitter for Sehwag. While some people ridiculed his decision to troll Kaur, others stood by him all the while. Kaur's post that was published online on February 22 also evoked varied reactions.

Kaur's FB post was in response to the violence on the Ramjas College campus in Delhi University last week when students and teachers clashed with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, who disrupted a two-day seminar where JNU student Umar Khalid was invited to speak.

Her post read: "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me." It did not take much time for the post to go viral and people have since been busy taking sides. Opinions are divided on Twitter.

Kaur has been incessantly trolled since then, with many people questioning her idea of nationalism. She also received rape threats, and lodged a complaint regarding the issue with the Delhi Commission for Women.