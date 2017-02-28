Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur announced early Tyesday morning that she was withdrawing from the Save DU Campaign, which is protesting against violence against students on college campuses. She said she would not be taking part in the march that is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm on February 28 from Khalsa College to the Arts Faculty of Delhi University.

Kaur has said that she would "like to be left alone" since she has "gone through enough" and has already "said what I had to say." The 20-year-old literature student and daughter of Indian army Captain Mandeep Singh, who lost his life in the Kargil war, came under the spotlight after initiating a poster campaign on social media, demanding that there be an end to violence on college campuses by ABVP members.

I'm withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. (1/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

I have been through a lot and this is all my 20-year-self could take :) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

However, Kaur urged students to go out in "large numbers" and take part in the protest march at Khalsa College since the "campaign is about students and not about me (Kaur)." She added: "To anyone questioning my courage and bravery...I've shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that's all this was about."

One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that's all this was about (2/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I've shown more than enough — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

The rally on February 28 from Khalsa College to the Arts Faculty is being held to demand an end to violence against students on college campuses. The students and teachers taking part in the march have also demanded that those responsible for the February 21 violence – including police officials – at Ramjas College be brought to justice.

The Delhi University Students' Union, led by the ABVP, had held a 'Tiranga March' from Ramjas College to Arts Faculty on Monday chanting slogans like "Anti-nationals Bharat chodo", "Desh mein rehna hoga toh Vande Mataram kehna hoga." DUSU secretary Ankit Sangwan, the leader of the march, said, "This is not JNU and we won't let this become JNU part 2..." He also attacked the media for tagging the ABVP people as "intolerant" and saying that they engaged in violence.

DUSU president Amit Tanwar said, "If such an incident occurs again...common students will oppose this whole-heartedly and march to Parliament. I urge all of you, that if such an anti-national incident occurs in your college, give these Communists a fitting reply and throw them out."

The protests and marches have been going on since almost a week after clashes broke out between the ABVP and the AISA on February 21 in connection with JNU student Umar Khalid being invited by the Ramjas College authorities to speak at their seminar on 'Cultures of Protest: A Seminar Exploring Representations of Dissent.' The invitation irked ABVP as they resorted to violent protests against holding the seminar and reportedly locked-up the seminar room in the college campus.

The college authorities cancelled the seminar following the protests. The move angered a section of students and teachers of the college, who along with a few JNU students and the All India Students' Association (AISA), decided to march till the Maurice Nagar Police Station demanding action against the ABVP-led "vandalism."