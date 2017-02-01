Comedian Ramesh Pisharody is a familar face for the audience in Kerala as the host of the popular television show, Badai Bungalow, on Malayalam entertainment channel, Asianet. Apart from that, he is a regular entertainer at award ceremonies and celebrity shows coming up with creative skits and comedies.

Watch Ka Cha Da Tha Pa short film

Now, Ramesh has proved that just a bucket and mug are enough for him to entertain his fans. The actor, who recently attended the comedy show, Komady Circus, on Flowers channel, impressed the audience by mimicking lottery and ayurvedic products' announcements, which are commonly heard on Kerala's streets, using a bucket and a mug. Guinness Pakru and Tiny Tom, who also graced the show, were seen making fun of him with their one-liners.

Ramesh, who is often known for his combination performances with Dharmajan Bolgatty, also impressed the audience with few other comedies during the comedy show. The video of Pisharody's act has already gone viral on social media with netizens lauding his talent.

Pisharody initially rose to fame after appearing in the Malayalam comedy, soap opera, Cinemala, in the 1990s. He had recently received an overwhelming response from the audience, after missing from an episode of Badai Bungalow, which was attended by superstar Mohanlal. In the comedian's absence, the show was hosted by another host Rajesh, who "couldn't apparently replace Pisharody."

Soon, netizens started sharing trolls and memes asking why Pisharody was missing from the show, and overwhelmed by the support of the viewers, he had then responded via his Facebook page. "Dear friends, a few episodes of Badai Bungalow have become the topic of discussion after my absence in it. I couldn't be part of those episodes as I am currently in the US to attend MG Sreekumar show. Normally in these situations, the episodes will be shot in advance and it didn't happen this time due to the busy schedule of Mukeshettan, who is also an MLA, other artistes and the guests [translated from Malayalam]."

Watch the video here: (from 38 minutes)