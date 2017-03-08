The first-look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ramante Eden Thottam was released online on Wednesday, March 8. The poster of the directorial venture of Ranjith Sankar features Kunchacko Boban and Anu Sithara.

Kunchacko Boban plays 40-year-old Ram Menon aka Raman, who owns a 500 acre resort without access to internet or mobile phones. Anu will be seen as Malini, who grew up in an urban city. How the duo falls in love with each other is narrated in Ramante Eden Thottam. The movie marks the maiden association of Kunchacko Boban with Ranjith, who has helmed many notable projects in Malayalam.

The movie also stars Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Muthumani in significant roles. The filmmaker has also assured that all these actors will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming movie.

Ramante Eden Thottan started rolling in February, and a few days ago, the Kochauvva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho actor had revealed that they had wrapped up the shooting of the romantic family entertainer. "And thatz RAMAN bidding farewell to MALINI....Had a gr8 rejuvenating experience from EDENTHOTTAM.. Thanku RANJITH SHANKAR & Team for those wonderful days...Luv u all [sic]," Kunchacko Boban had posted on his Facebook page. The movie has been scheduled to hit the screens on May 12.

The movie was initially announced during the 75 days celebration of his horror movie Pretham, starring Jayasurya, Aju Varghese, Sharafudheen and Govind Padmasoorya.

Here is the first-look poster of Ramante Eden Thottam: