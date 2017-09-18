"Dare not to come in my way, if you value your life," said Dileep in the official teaser of his Malayalam movie Ramaleela. The curt warning had raised a buzz when the 33-second video was released on June 28. A few netizens wondered whether the makers of the political thriller were issuing a warning to the actor's enemies in real life as well.

The actor's name had just started floating in connection with the abduction case of a popular South Indian actress, when the teaser was released.

A few days later, the Janapriyanayakan got arrested for allegedly masterminding the abduction. Kerala police claimed that it had collected "irrefutable evidence" to prove the actor's involvement in the sensational case. Dileep had then commented that he suspected a conspiracy by some influential people who tried to trap him in the case.

Within days, the makers of Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy, released another teaser from the movie drawing striking similarities with the incidents unfolded in the actor's real life. International Business Times India had then carried a report asking whether Dileep was trying to suggest that he was innocent through the second teaser.

In the 32-second teaser, he is heard saying: "Looks like somebody deliberately wants me to be named an accused." It also went viral on social media, bagging over one million views.

To top it all, the makers recently unveiled a poster of Dileep from the movie that again suggested the plot's connection with the actor's real life. In the poster, Ramanunni, the character played by the actor, is seen performing someone's death anniversary rituals under police escort.

It has to be noted that, Angamaly first class judicial magistrate had recently granted permission to Dileep to take part in the death anniversary rituals of his father for two hours. On September 7, the actor performed the rituals under police protection and had breakfast with family, before he was taken back to Aluva sub-jail. Sounds similar right?

Meanwhile, some netizens felt that the 'real-life connection' in the promotional videos and posters are a psychological move by the makers to lure viewers to theatres. After postponing the release date of the flick multiple times, the team of the Dileep-starrer has finally locked a date for it to hit the screens.

The big-budget entertainer made on an approximate budget of Rs 15 crore by Tomichan Mulakuppadam is slated to be released in theatres on September 28.

Scripted by Sachy, Ramaleela also has Prayaga Martin, Renji Panicker, Mukesh and Vijayaraghavan in significant roles. Yesteryear actress Radikaa Sarathkumar makes her comeback to Mollywood with the Arun directorial as Dileep's mother.

Will Ramaleela perform well at the box office?

Dileep is touted as Mollywood's Janapriyanayakan, a name bestowed upon him for his appeal among the family audience. Due to this, his comedy entertainers always perform well at the Kerala box office, especially during festival seasons.

However, in the wake of his alleged involvement in the abduction of the popular actress, none of his films found place among the Onam 2017 releases.

Meanwhile, a section of the viewers have raised a boycott call on the film. Following the #BoycottRamaleela campaign on social media, the movie's producer Tomichan has approached the Kerala High Court seeking protection for the film's release. He has also filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Range IG against GP Ramachandran.

Nevertheless, many viewers have stated that they would watch Ramaleela in theatres as movie is the creative work of hundreds of people, and should not be boycotted just because of the controversies surrounding an actor in it.