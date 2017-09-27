Four Malayalam movies have been lined up for release this week at the Kerala box office. These films, including a Manju Warrier-starrer and another with Dileep in the lead, come just after a sumptuous filmy treat during Onam.

All the Onam releases, which saw big releases of Mohanlal and Mammootty, reaped success in the box office. Besides, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela made it big during the festival season. Soubin Shahir's Parava and Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon also joined the Onam revelry.

Dileep's Ramaleela, Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, Tovino Thomas' Tharangam and Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms will be released on the fifth week of September.

Check out more details of the upcoming Malayalam movies:

Ramaleela

Among the movies releasing this week, the most hyped project is Dileep's Ramaleela. The makers had postponed the movie's release multiple times owing to the arrest of actor Dileep in connection with the sensational assault and abduction of a prominent south Indian actress on July 10.

Following this, while a section of the viewers have been trying to boycott the movie, many others who love cinema and celebrities have extended their full support for the debut directorial of Arun Gopy. Even the actor's ex-wife Manju Warrier have urged the movie-goers to watch the flick keeping personal disagreements at bay.

Prayaga Martin, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan and Renji Panicker play significant roles in the political thriller. Meanwhile, the striking similarities in the film's teasers with the events unfolding in the real life of Dileep have raised the curiosity of the audience. Made on an approximate budget of Rs 15 crore by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, Ramaleela has been scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28.

Udaharanam Sujatha

Manju Warrier's family entertainer Udaharanam Sujatha, directed by Phantom Praveen, will be locking horns with Dileep's Ramaleela upon its release on September 28. The lady superstar will be seen portraying the title role Sujatha, a single parent, who does odd jobs for a living. The movie is expected to be a realistic entertainer and in recent interviews, the actress has claimed that people would love her character.

In Udaharanam Sujatha, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George, Alencier Ley and Mamta Mohandas play significant roles. The promo videos have already raised the expectations of the audience from the movie, which is the production venture of Martin Prakkat and Joju after the blockbuster entertainer Charlie.

Tharangam

Tovino Thomas is one of the most desirable actors in Mollywood. Since the torrent hit Guppy, the young artiste has been getting a superstar image and his recent hit Godha performed remarkably well at the box office. The actor, who has been roped in some major projects will be next seen in Tharangam - The Curious Case of Kallan Pavithran.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the trailer of Tharangam looks interesting and Balu Varghese, Santhy Balakrishnan appear in main roles in the black comedy thriller. The major highlight of the Tovino-starrer is that it is the first production venture of Tamil superstar Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films in association with Mini Studio.

Tharangam will be released on Friday, September 29.

Sherlock Toms

Director Shafi's next titled Sherlock Toms stars talented actor Biju Menon in the lead role. He appears as an enforcement officer Toms in the comedy entertainer.

The movie also revolves around the fights between Toms and his wife Rekha (played by Srindaa Arhaan). Miya, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suresh Krishna and Noby in significant roles in the movie, which will be facing a tight competition from Ramaleela, Tharangam and Udaharanam Sujatha at the Kerala box office upon its release on September 29.

