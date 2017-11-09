Ramaleela, the Malayalam political entertainer of Janapriyanayakan Dileep, performed tremendously well ever since its release on September 28.

Despite locking horns with Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, Arun Gopy's directorial venture garnered massive response from the audience, all thanks to the anti-Ramaleela campaign that surfaced in the wake of Dileep's arrest in the sensational actress assault case.

Check: These factors helped Ramaleela even after boycott campaign!

Now, the movie's director Arun has officially announced on the Dileep-starrer crossing the Rs 55 crore mark in 55 days of its theatrical run from the worldwide box office.

Read more: Dileep's Ramaleela enters Rs 50-crore club

"A time for gratitude and more gratitude... With utmost satisfaction and delight we announce that 'Ramaleela' overcoming every obstacle and hurdle has entered the '55 Crore Club'. I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity and ability to carry out this venture. Thanks to all of you who have contributed to our success. Sincere thanks to Tomichayan, Dileepettan, Sachiettan and Noble. This would never have happened without you. Owe this success specially to Dileepettan. Thank you.... [sic]," Arun posted on social media.

Also check: This was Dileep's reaction after Arun Gopy told him about Ramaleela's success

Producer Tomichan Mulakupadam has also thanked the viewers for supporting the movie in becoming such a huge success. "55 Days...55 Crores...Thanks to all for your support [sic]," he wrote on Facebook.

Exactly a week ago, the team of Ramaleela had announced on the movie entering the prestigious Rs 50 crore club.

Meanwhile, the movie is said to have earned a gross collection of Rs 2.13 crore on the opening day and crossed Rs 10 crore within four days and Rs 20 crore in 11 days at the Kerala box office. Reports had it that the political thriller entered the Rs 30-crore club in the state within 38 days. The Dileep-starrer made a business of Rs 1.37 crore from the five multiplexes alone in Kochi within 39 days.

Here's Arun Gopy's Facebook post: