P Rama Mohana Rao was on Thursday sacked from the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, a day after his residences and office at the Secretariat were raided by officials from the Income Tax department.

Girija Vaidyanathan, who has been transferred from the IAS, has replaced Rao as the state's new chief secretary.

Over 20 I-T officials carried out raids at 14 places, including the homes of Rao's son Vivek and his in-laws, and recovered Rs 30 lakh in new currency notes along with 5 kg gold and documents with details of undisclosed assets worth Rs 5 crore. The Tamil Nadu Police and CRPF personnel were also present in his office at the Secretariat.

More details are awaited.