New details of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's income and donations have emerged after the Sirsa police discovered two personal diaries of Honeypreet Insan, the "adopted daughter" of the self-styled godman.

During the sanitisation drive, the police seized documents, gadgets and computers from the Dera Sacha Sauda. The investigation also led to the discovery of Honeypreet's diaries.

According to India Today TV, the diaries have details about offerings, donations, payment of cash and income from various Dera Sacha Sauda branches. A senior police officer from Sirsa told the channel that Honeypreet used to write down regular happenings in life in the dairies.

She wrote details of her film shoots and even talked about her relations with Ram Rahim. Honeypreet also mentioned the contact numbers, addresses, and names of some Dera supporters who were expected to help the self-styled godman.

Police are also investigating whether Honeypreet, who is currently in Ambala Central Jail, has mentioned anything about the funding of the August 25 Panchkula violence and her involvement in the diaries.

In September, a diary believed to have been written by Honeypreet in her teens was discovered. She had mentioned her name as Priyanka Taneja in that diary. In that, she has written about beauty tips, cooking recipes, her favourite actors and even some religious songs dedicated to Ram Rahim.

The diary revealed that her favourite actors are Kajol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Chandrachur Singh. She had also posted the photos of these actors in her diary.

According to Ambala Central Jail officials, Honeypreet is an emotional, optimistic and romantic person and writes down her thoughts in her diary as and when she gets time.