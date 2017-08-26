In 2002, Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati ran an anonymous letter in his daily 'Poora Sacch', exposing the ugly truth about Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Months after the 53-year-old editor published the letter giving details about how women were sexually harassed by the self-styled "godman" at Sirsa ashram, he was shot four times by two men on a bike outside his house.

Chhatrapati in his newspaper had addressed the anonymous letter to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and heads of several other institutions including the Chief Juctice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court then directed district and sessions judge in Sirsa to order a probe into the matter.

