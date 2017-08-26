The violence is expected to continue in Punjab and Haryana, if not spill over to neighbouring regions, on Saturday, August 26 -- a day after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of raping two of his followers in 2002 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula.

Section 144 is already in place across Punjab, and even in some parts of Delhi, following violence that has resulted in at least 31 deaths so far, with the number expected to rise if the acts of vandalism by members of the Dera Sacha Sauda -- the cult-like Sikh sect Singh leads -- continue.

Dera members started the violence soon after the verdict was announced on Friday. They began by damaging equipment and attacking people from news organisations, before moving on to other establishments.

They set fire to a petrol pump and a railway station in Punjab. A bus and two coaches of an empty train were torched in Delhi. The Punjab and Haryana High Court subsequently ordered that all properties of Singh be attached, and be later used to pay for the damage inflicted by his followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter late on Friday night to call for an end to the violence. He wrote in a tweet: "The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. [sic]"

He added in two more tweets: "The law & order situation is being closely monitored. I reviewed the situation with the NSA & Home Secretary. Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required."

It now remains to be seen whether his appeals work. Meanwhile, here are LIVE updates of Day 2 of developments after the verdict:

11:35 am IST: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a gigh-level meeting, no doubt taking stock of the situation and making sure there is no further violence.

High level meeting begins at Home Minister's residence. Home Secy, NSA & IB Chief also present #RamRahimVerdict — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

11:25 am IST: Army personnel are now inside the the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana.

11 am IST: There is almost no report of violence so far on Saturday. The Delhi Police confirm as much.

Situation under control. No gathering & no incident of violence since yesterday. Adequate force deployed: Delhi Police #RamRahimVerdict — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

10:30 am IST: The sealing of Dera properties has begun, even as reports indicate that around 1,000 people have been arrested over violence that broke out on Friday.

#FLASH District administration and police seal two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana's Kurukshetra. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/rwDEHv0JLX — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

10:10 am IST: Facing flak from many quarters for his and his government's inability to handle the situation after singh's conviction, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has claimed that anti-social elements had taken the garb of Dera supporters to perpetrate violence.

"The chief minister said some anti-social elements got mixed up with the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda after the delivery of the verdict by the CBI court in the case involving the Dera chief, resorted to violence and disrupted the peace," a statement from his office said on Friday.

It added: "Strict action is being taken against these persons. No one is above the law and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to take the law into his hands."

9:55 am IST: Some reports are saying that Singh is getting special treatment, but the authorities have just denied it.

#RamRahimSingh is being treated as normal prisoner. No attendant provided, no AC in the cell he is lodged in: KP Singh, DG Prisons (Haryana) pic.twitter.com/aLLXdUcNym — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

9:30 am IST: Controversial BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj is facing flak from all round for his statement on Singh, where he has come out in support of the convicted rapist.

Sakshi Maharaj landed in fresh trouble on Saturday when he said about Sinh's conviction: "One person has complained of rape against Ram Rahim. Crores others believe he is God. Who do you think is right?"

He also claimed that Singh is "is a simple man so he is being harassed," and that this entire thing is a "conspiracy to defame not only Ram Rahim and other saints, but also Indian culture."

8:50 am IST: More trains have been cancelled.

Western Railways cancels 6 trains & partially cancels 2 trains in wake of law & order situation in Punjab & Haryana #RamRahimVerdict — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

8:15 am IST: The death toll has risen to 31, with the death of one person from Sirsa who was injured in clashes on Friday.

#RamRahimVerdict: One person injured in Sirsa, yesterday, succumbs to injuries. Total 3 people have died in Sirsa. — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

8 am IST: An uneasy calm is said to be prevailing in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Delhi. There is heavy presence of security forces in all three, but that may not be enough to deter Dera Sacha Sauda members from resorting to violence once again.